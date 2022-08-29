Hi there!

Lot of add and fix, here the complete list :

Main story quests added

Haunted Manor sub quest added

Modified lot of HUD styles and colors

Modified all prices and bonus money

Corrected music error when in alley

Added CORPO building in district 3

Added CORPO seller

Added CORPO outfit

Added titles to FILES quests

Added 4 Dodger street building

Jumping consumes stamina

Modified all appartements doors, sprites and codes, adding function color

Modified some doors sounds

Added one song for town theme

Added street name

Added save machine in streets

Added hud sounds

Added cyber for UV lamp

MAP updated

Ending of FILE01

Added Manor for corpo sub quest

Added strip tease building

Added texts to prosttute when siren on

Added sprites to prosttute

Foxed lots of minor bugs