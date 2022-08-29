Hi there!
Lot of add and fix, here the complete list :
Main story quests added
Haunted Manor sub quest added
Modified lot of HUD styles and colors
Modified all prices and bonus money
Corrected music error when in alley
Added CORPO building in district 3
Added CORPO seller
Added CORPO outfit
Added titles to FILES quests
Added 4 Dodger street building
Jumping consumes stamina
Modified all appartements doors, sprites and codes, adding function color
Modified some doors sounds
Added one song for town theme
Added street name
Added save machine in streets
Added hud sounds
Added cyber for UV lamp
MAP updated
Ending of FILE01
Added Manor for corpo sub quest
Added strip tease building
Added texts to prosttute when siren on
Added sprites to prosttute
Foxed lots of minor bugs
Changed files in this update