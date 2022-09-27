Hokko Life l Early Access Launch & Desert Island Distractions Update OUT NOW!

Hey there folks!

We're so, so excited to announce...

We have launched out of Steam Early Access! 🥳💗

Thank you for all your support during our Early Access journey. We really do appreciate all of your feedback, and continue to do so as we continue to work on Hokko Life.

We have also dropped the latest update! As a reminder, please find some of the highlights and the full patch notes below 👇

Desert Island Distractions

New Content! 🏖️

We're so excited to bring you lots of new content with this update! Speak to Hurley in the Inn, and hop on his boat to a new location! Discover a tropical island brimming with new life, and secrets...

New Species and Materials! 🦋

Discover and add new species of tropical butterflies, ocean and pond fish to your collection! Not only that, we've added new design tool materials! You can now use bamboo, driftwood and shells to create whatever you desire 🎋

Archaeology 🏺

Master the Artefact detector, and help Leonard find hidden artefacts all around the island! Pop into the mines and use this to discover geodes containing rare gems you'll be able to use to enhance your designs! 💎✨

To break geodes, simply go to the crafting bench and select "break geode". You won't know what gem is hidden in there until you do! 👀

Meet A New Friend! 🐱

Our newest villager Ramesh, designed by community member Nisrii, is looking for a new place to live! Be sure to welcome them with open arms!

Steamdeck Support and Steam Achievements ⚙️

You asked, we delivered! Hokko Life is now supported on Steamdeck! You're also now able to unlock Steam Achievements!

Key Bug Fixes & Changes 🐛

Thank you for all your feedback as we work towards the Early Access release date. This update will have LOTS of bug fixes, including those raised by you, the community! Find just a few of the key fixes below:

Fix for several backpack issues, including items getting added to a slot in the backpack outside its capacity, causing it to not appear in the UI.

Fixes for produce requests!

Several fixes for floating objects after placing them.

Fixes for 16:10 aspect ratio!

… and lots, lots more! We really do appreciate all your bug reports, as we continue to work on Hokko Life! Please be reminded, just because we're launching out of Early Access, this doesn't mean we're done just yet - we're working on more stuff for future updates which we'll share as soon as we can! 💕

If you haven't already, check out the August Devlog that mentions some of what's potentially to come (including teleportation shrines, and house expansions)!

We’ve included the full patch notes for this update below, so keep reading for all the details for this update! 👇

Patch Notes

New Content! 👀

Desert Island Distractions - Speak to Hurley in the Inn and hop on his boat to the new Desert Island Location!

Archaeology - Use the Artefact detector and help Leonard find hidden artefacts around the island

New Design Tool Materials: Bamboo, Driftwood and Shells

New Tropical Ocean and Pond Fish

New Tropical Butterflies

Take the Artefact Detector into the mines and dig for Geodes containing rare gems you can use in your designs.

Designed by a community member, our newest villager Ramesh is looking for a new place to live!

Steamdeck Support

Steam Achievements

Reporting Tool added for User Generated Content

Changes 📋

Removed confusing “Overwrite game data” popup when downloading a player item, you already have

Unified cursor speeds in the Design Tool, Painter and Placement

You can now use gamepad to change settings

The game displays the Steam text input screen when editing text in text boxes when using a gamepad

You can now cancel out of renaming your character

Backpack full message is now shown when trying to take a message attachment with a full backpack

Unified button used for renaming screen on design tool and painter

Fixes 🛠️

Fix for bug where chopping down a fruit tree wouldn’t drop the fruit.

Community: Fix for being able to drop new fish and them getting stuck in the world

Community: Fix for two-seater chair being requested when that blueprint doesn’t exist

Fix for missing icon on Bug Tournament stat

Fix for fill and erase not working on some placeable meshes

Fixed an issue where turning off player created lights didn’t work when Disable Distant Lights setting was enabled

Community: Fix for items getting added to a slot in the backpack outside its capacity, causing it to not appear in the UI.

Community: Fix for backpack thinking it’s full when it isn’t.

Community: Added a check for mayor merits to make sure gameplay unlocks are verified on loading of a save game, to help with the very rare case that a merit is unlocked, but its gameplay feature isn’t

Fix for fish swimming away despite being snagged when the auto-catch merit is unlocked

Fix for Player created clothing and patterns selling for zero cash

Optimisations for the Design Tool that could prevent black-screen issues if using it for very long periods of time

Community: Fix for locked player when interacting with storage items after placing a house

Fix for players not receiving the top prize in fishing tournament if they tie with another villager

Fix for winter recipes being requested when the ingredients won’t grow in time.

Fix for player sometimes not getting sent top prize in fishing tournament

Community: Fix for house colour on map being the same as the grass and therefore invisible

Fix for fish not appearing correctly based on the weather

Fix for bait menu not working if you don’t have Worm bait in your backpack

Fixed missing icon texture on custom sleep UI when using a controller

Fix for Boot being tiny

Fix for issue where sometimes, when picking up a lot of things, they wouldn’t stack properly

Fix for camera zoom stopping working after camera shakes

Community: Fix for not being able to place the portable crafting table in some areas

Fix for items placed on other items (eg tables) not being moved with item they’re under

Fix for issues that may cause placement of items to be blocked when it should be ok

Community: Conifer trees now no longer keep popping up in the meadow level after you’ve reached a point in the intro quests

Community: Fix for being able to place small items on top of immovable lampposts in the town center

Fix for bait amounts in the bait bag not updating correctly when dropping/destroying or selling

Fix for value sort not accounting for player creation values

Fix for backpack popup menu staying on screen when using sort buttons on gamepad

Fix for gamepad icons appearing as squares if changing input while using the settings screen

Fix for transfer stack button prompts not correctly updating when switching input while a storage item is open

Fix for issue where you couldn’t rename your character straight after renaming them

Fix for custom sleep button missing texture

UI fixes for 16:10 aspect ratio

Fixed popping of info popup on Merits panel

Fix for fishing bob sometimes ending up in the air when cast

Fix for being able to sell non-sellable items using the auto-sell box

Fix for mini map being shown when taking a photo

Fix for missing text info when opening the backpack to give a requested item

Fix for cursor disappearing on craftables menu when switching to map tab and back with gamepad

Fix for being able to place items on top of items that are already on top of something

Fix for small objects being able to be placed on other small objects, and then left floating when the under object is moved

Fix for being able to open the tools menu in the Design Tool while the quit confirm prompt was on screen

Fix for clothing changes to player clothing not incrementing clothing change stat

Fix for demolish UI staying on screen when mashing demolish and interact buttons on a house

Community: Second fix for duplicate items appearing in design table existing designs list

That's all for now, Residents!

As always, if you have any feedback, please feel free to let us know in our General Discussions or Report a Problem if you have any issues regarding the game itself!

