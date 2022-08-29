 Skip to content

Escape: The Endless Dogwatch update for 29 August 2022

Fixed Crates!

Build 9407903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Thanks for your feedback, it's been great watching people play the game.

Here's a bug fix for you all: crates should reset correctly on reloading the game!

Let us know if you face anymore problems!

LVGameDev

