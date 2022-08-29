Patch 1.1 released!

It's been a little over two weeks since launch, and I've been hard at work incorporating your feedback! Two of the biggest issues, the short farm day and the lack of daily saves, have been fixed. Thanks to everyone who commented and left suggestions - I couldn't address everything in this short amount of time, but I've got a good list of things to work on. Here's the big changes for this patch.

Longer farm days! Days are now four minutes long instead of two. It should make the farm day more relaxing :)

Daily autosaves! Now you can exit the game at any time and restart your farm at the beginning of that day.

There's a new "Mists" tab on the in-game menu screen. You can see how far away the next Twilight Hour is, how much it will cost, and there's a button that immediately ends your farm and sends you back to Oncewas with your goods.

Added a "Hard Mode", available under the Settings menu on the title screen. On Hard Mode, daily Withers start afflicting your plants after you beat a trail level. They start with a +0 wither and increase with each trail victory

Introduced a couple of magic items! The Rock-Growing Hoe can create rocks anywhere, and the Mist-Busting Pick allows you to carve a path through the mist. You can find these when you beat trail trials, and either one can open up new gameplay strategies.

Fixed a bug where tools would degrade if moved off of the primary row

Fixed a bug where a bunny would sometimes spawn outside the trial area, preventing completion of the bunnies trial.

Fixed a bug where only the rare Sunny seed would show up as a trial reward

Fixed a bug where the game crashes if you reach the summit twice in one game

Rejiggered the initial gameplay so that unlocking new seed types is more rewarding. Now players start with a random seed income of 2 instead of 4. On reaching the first two ranks (unlocking dry and damp seeds respectively), players gain a permanent +1 to random seed income. To make sure that players have sufficient seeds at the beginning of a farm, everyone starts off with +2 random seeds on the first day.

Players that run out of time on the mountain trail now gain a little energy if they have finished some of the trail trials

Combined the different levels of seed perks - each type has one perk that grants +2 seed income.

Fixed a bug involving the Waxing Crescent perk when the moonlight orbs were close to the border fence.

Crops now wither before plant powers are fired.

A withered fully-grown crop will now drop its harvest instead of just disappearing

Warper and Mole crops now switch their arrows to ALL type arrows after their first harvest.

Thanks to everyone who has bought the game and supported my game dev obsession, and especially to those of you who have offered feedback. Next up - controller support, accessibility improvements, and a native Linux build!