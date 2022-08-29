Update, Version 20220829

English

[The Commodity Market]The Shady Dealers now sell poisonous daggers. (A bit higher price, a bit lower quality, compared to those you can get from random drops of enemies.)

[Items]Shortened the description text for special attribution that increase special statue success chance in English.

[The Unfinished Building]The hardhat from Shiro may now have prefixes. (The chance is based on how many people you convinced to seek this angel's "salvation." The number resets every time you get a hardhat.)

[The Unfinished Building]If you have convinced more than 20 people before talking to Shiro to get another hardhat, it's guaranteed you will have a hardhat that has an additional prefix. (It's not required. It's just a guarantee in case someone is really unlucky.)

[Queensmouth]New location: Abandoned Mine. (It only exists in the current timeline.)

简体中文

【小商品市场】可疑的商人现在贩卖淬毒的匕首。（相对于从敌人身上掉落的版本，价格略高，质量略低。）

【物品】在英文本地化中缩短了物品上增加状态成功率的特殊属性的描述文本的长度。

【未完之建筑】烯罗给你的安全帽现在可以带有各种词缀。（概率取决于你为他说服的，前来寻找【救赎】的市民数量。该数值会在每次你获得一个安全帽之后重置。）

【未完之建筑】在你和烯罗对话并获得一个新的安全帽前如果说服了至少20人，那么将会确保获得的安全帽肯定带有一个额外的词缀。（并不是必要的。只是对于特别脸黑的同学们的保底措施。）

【王后镇】新地点：废弃矿洞。（只存在于当前时间线。）