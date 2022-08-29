Alpha 4.1 - Steamworks API and New Note Types!

Alpha 4.1 is here with quite a few changes coming with it!

So, here's what's changed

I have added 2 new types of notes, the slide note and the anti note! The slide notes can be hit by just holding the button, while hitting anti notes will lower your score. But, these notes are not implemented in the songs yet as i'm still working on a song editor which can be used to increase the charting speed (and allows me to not write the charts in code which was a terrible experience). There are remnants of the charting in the song, "Fight to the Beat" but its still very very WIP.

Steamworks API After a whole year of development, i have finally implemented Steamworks API into the game! Well, what does this mean for you guys? Well, now i can setup different kinds of features that i was't able to do before like, Achievements, Steam Workshop and, most importantly, Online Multiplayer! These are now on my to-do list.

So far, i have implemented the baseline of steam achievements, but more are on their way soon! :D

Earlier there was a problem with the game where you scored higher than the opponent yet the opponent still won, well that bug is now fixed and now having a higher score means you win. No more win bars, health bars and all that unnecessary complexity. Just simple scoring.

Also, i want to clarify, the flow system and all that has been removed for the time being as i'm trying to make the edoren system and all. So right now its just simple rhythm gameplay.

I have also been working on the animations but they're not nearly done, so stay tuned for that!

As a consequence of Steamworks API (the reason it took so long), there are chances that the linux version of the game may not work , if you are experiencing difficulties with it, i suggest using the Windows version of the game via Proton. It's what I use on my PC too.

Though not nearly close to completion, I have created a system that picks different colored audience backgrounds when you start a match, this creates some degree of variety but its still just a start, so it may not seem like much.

I would also like to point out the "testers" beta branch for those who want to stay up to date on the very recent updates done to the game. They might not be stable and have a few bugs here and there and would not be announced, the version would simply update, but it's there for those who want to use it.

Branch name : testers

Branch password : rbtesting6969

Also did some Quality of Life changes and fixed some bugs.

Lastly, for those who are having trouble with the note offset system, i'd like to point out that it offsets the notes by a pixel-based margin rather than a seconds-based margin. And the higher the number, the earlier the notes will arrive

The community's cooperation with the game is of utmost importance, especially in this early state of the game.

If you encounter any furthur issues, please let us know via a steam review, discussion board or via our discord server. And as always, enjoy! :D