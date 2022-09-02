0902（版本尾號1518）更新內容

交換所中新增了🎁禮包專屬🎁頁面，
裡頭收錄了各種禮包➕DLC中的內容，
不小心誤回收的店長們，
只要點開分頁就可以原價買回囉～
目前兌換碼活動：
08/30為蒼平的生日，
在烘焙屋右下角《選單》▶《兌換》中輸入《LUCKYBOY》，
就可以獲得蒼平特別準備的櫻花壽司、人形燒、糖霜、和生日蛋糕喔！
