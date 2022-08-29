Version Update 1.03

Hello!

Today we will release the V1.03 update. If you have any suggestions of issues of the game, please join our discord channel. Thank you very much for the support!

Gameplay

Improved the visibility of enemies. The presentation of some enemies has been enhanced through component design and material optimization.

Performance

Added "Gallery" system to display concept design, character design, component design, icon design, as well as models of characters, scenes, equipment and vehicles, etc. Added token rewards for unlocking achievements to unlock the exhibits in the "Gallery". Optimized the performance and details of cutscenes in Longxi Town and Tang Dynasty Hotel. The cat in Xiang Zixu's apartment has grown up.

Improvements

Added support for widescreen resolutions (currently, cutscenes still play in a 16:9 aspect ratio). Optimized the customization of the controllers. You can now change the controller binding button of the “shield parry”. Re-organized the document entries of each category in the document menu by title and content.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed a small quantity of mold penetration, abnormal viewing angle, and collision errors. Fixed the issue that when some players enter the game for the first time, the game is stuck with a black screen and does not respond for a long time. Fixed a number of bugs, such as the incorrect position of the weapon models when you launch a melee attack and crouch immediately, etc.

Advance Notice

We have begun to work on the Rogue Building System that allows the outfits and weapons to be buffed with extra attributes. Buffs and skills will also be updated. With these expansions onto Rogue Building System, new gameplay mechanics are also being designed. In addition, the aspect ratio of cutscenes will also be reworked to adapt to a 21:9 aspect ratio. Hope we can present all these exciting updates to all of you in version 1.04 soon!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LOOPMANCER

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/nDBBWUtkY5

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eBrainStudio

YouTube: [url=https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCE7cmdceKYwkSwV3iWZ7MA ]https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCE7cmdceKYwkSwV3iWZ7MA [/url]

LOOPMANCER dev team