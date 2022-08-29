Small launch patch

Friction early playtest is nice LIVE on steam!
Small update being pushed:
- Push overlap object changed to super tall cylinder
- "/fov" command added
- Mouse wheel weapon cycle direction inverted (To match the layout on the hud)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Friction early playtest is nice LIVE on steam!
Small update being pushed:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update