Friction Alpha update for 29 August 2022

Small launch patch

29 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Friction early playtest is nice LIVE on steam!
Small update being pushed:

  • Push overlap object changed to super tall cylinder
  • "/fov" command added
  • Mouse wheel weapon cycle direction inverted (To match the layout on the hud)

