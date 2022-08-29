End of the event

Dear players!
Our game's International Homeless Animal Day event is officially over.
Thank you all for participating in our event ❗
We got a lot of positive feedback from you, which made us very happy.
We hope you liked all the limited items in our Animal Shelter game, and everyone who wanted to own them has already bought them! 🥰
Additionally, some improvements have been made to the gameplay:
- International Homeless Animal Day event has ended - but you will still have the things you bought!
- The game can now run in the background (experimental, but should not cause any issues)
- Optimized world space and overlay UI elements
- Optimizations for refreshing animals' colliders (especially during patting, washing and healing)
- Optimized moving buildings in build mode
- Optimized building collision detection (detecting other buildings and furniture)
- Optimized computer panel lists spawning and updating
- Optimized (fixed) disabling and enabling water hose when not in use (so it does not impact performance when it's not being used)
- Optimized non-movable environment decorations
- Optimized textures for small items and decorations
- Fixed errors with level of detail controller for kittens
- Fixed initializing collider manager in placeable game objects
- Fixed disabling building's entrance arrow after exiting build mode
- Fixed refreshing dirtiness
- Fixed incorrect cleanliness value if no cage is present
- Added more debug log information (missions and in-game emails) and removed some unneeded (in furniture)
- Fixed disconnecting furniture from building after dragging them into an incorrect place
- Fixed party table issue that occurred when placing it at incorrect place
- Disabling build mode buy button for a building/furniture if the associated DLC is not present
- Added wall monitor (which shows camera view) to unfurnished photography buildings as well
- Fixed wall monitor's initialization
- No-savable objects will now gracefully be handled in old save files (to prevent spawning objects which had been saved in old saves files but have been changed to no-savable)
See You soon!
Animal Shelter Team
