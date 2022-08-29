End of the event

Dear players!

Our game's International Homeless Animal Day event is officially over.

Thank you all for participating in our event ❗

We got a lot of positive feedback from you, which made us very happy.

We hope you liked all the limited items in our Animal Shelter game, and everyone who wanted to own them has already bought them! 🥰

Additionally, some improvements have been made to the gameplay:

International Homeless Animal Day event has ended - but you will still have the things you bought!

The game can now run in the background (experimental, but should not cause any issues)

Optimized world space and overlay UI elements

Optimizations for refreshing animals' colliders (especially during patting, washing and healing)

Optimized moving buildings in build mode

Optimized building collision detection (detecting other buildings and furniture)

Optimized computer panel lists spawning and updating

Optimized (fixed) disabling and enabling water hose when not in use (so it does not impact performance when it's not being used)

Optimized non-movable environment decorations

Optimized textures for small items and decorations

Fixed errors with level of detail controller for kittens

Fixed initializing collider manager in placeable game objects

Fixed disabling building's entrance arrow after exiting build mode

Fixed refreshing dirtiness

Fixed incorrect cleanliness value if no cage is present

Added more debug log information (missions and in-game emails) and removed some unneeded (in furniture)

Fixed disconnecting furniture from building after dragging them into an incorrect place

Fixed party table issue that occurred when placing it at incorrect place

Disabling build mode buy button for a building/furniture if the associated DLC is not present

Added wall monitor (which shows camera view) to unfurnished photography buildings as well

Fixed wall monitor's initialization

No-savable objects will now gracefully be handled in old save files (to prevent spawning objects which had been saved in old saves files but have been changed to no-savable)

See You soon!

Animal Shelter Team