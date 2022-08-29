Version 1.0.6 Update

Communication:

Steam Discussion

Email: simonchain@vip.qq.com

Hi, everyone. Because we have recently been shifting our focus to developing a built-in MOD editor, redesigning the crop farming system, modifying the whole weaponry system, all of which are complicated, we’ve decided to hit the brakes a little on updates and maintenance. Your understanding would be much appreciated. Thank you all!

New Contents:

Shelter Tour Guide Flag: Using this flag causes surrounding refuge dwellers to follow you for a period of time.



Adjustments:

Reworked all Mining Pickaxe’s functions. Now, personal mounts with excessive mounting height will no longer prevent players from hunching downward to mine. At the same time, the mining range of Mining Pickaxe is now clearly visible to players, and precision mining is now supported (Use the right mouse button to switch);

Now, Hotbar’s item-select cursor will follow the direction of the mouse wheel as you scroll it in circles over and over, instead of locking-in on the initial and final selection box;

Now, Replica’s equipment damage prompts have been added.



Fixes:

Fixed the bug that prevents players from starting a conversation with WM-69 and replaying other plots after completing a stage.



Current Development Content and Progress:

————————————————————————————————————

[■■■■■] Multiplayer system (included)

[■■■■■] Achievement system (included)

[■■■■■] Equipment enhancement system (included)

[■■■■■] New guidance system (included)

[■■■■■] NPC quests (included)

[■■■■■] Map & Mini-map system (included)

[■■■■■] Trap system (included)

[■■■■■] Village decorative placeable objects for atmosphere improvement (included)

[■■■■■] More background music (included)

[■■■■■] Meco Biotech II content (included)

[■■■■■] Pet level-up function (included)

[■■■■□] Plots and stories (included)

[■■■■■] Discoveries system (included)

[■■■■□] More pet/animal interactions - storage, shearing the goats (included)

————————————————————————————————————

[■■■■□] Gene editing system (included, but still improving)

[■■■■□] Support of Steam Workshop for other types of mod (included, but still improving)

[■■■■□] Player Skills System (included, but still improving)

[■■■■□] Events system (included, but still improving)

[■■■■□] Mercenary system (included, but still improving)

[■■■□□] NPC recruit (included, but still improving)

————————————————————————————————————

[■□□□□] Built-in MOD editor (working on it)

[■■■■□] Dungeon challenge (working on it)

[■■■■□] Weathers system (working on it)

————————————————————————————————————

[■■■□□] NPC class differences and corresponding functions (planning)

[■■■□□] Interactions with friendly NPCs (planning)

[■□□□□] NPC working system (planning)

[■■■□□] Water & Fire system (planning)

[■□□□□] Meco Biotech III content (planning)

————————————————————————————————————

[□□□□□] Body-part editing system (Encountered many problems in R&D)

[□□□□□] Vehicles (haven’t started yet)

————————————————————————————————————

- We will try to maintain frequent updates and transparency of our progress. Once again, thank you for all of your support!