MMORPG Tycoon 2 update for 29 August 2022

Hotfix Hotfix -- v0.19.58

29 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Whoops! A bug which made it difficult to place network gear was introduced in the previous hotfix; this tiny update fixes that bug!

-T

