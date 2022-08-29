Hotfix Hotfix -- v0.19.58

Whoops! A bug which made it difficult to place network gear was introduced in the previous hotfix; this tiny update fixes that bug!
-T
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Whoops! A bug which made it difficult to place network gear was introduced in the previous hotfix; this tiny update fixes that bug!
-T
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update