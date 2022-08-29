Early Access Version 0.3f

Discoveries
- Changes several dialogue introduction for the events of the first area. Like the second area, there will be only one dialogue bubble before the choice offered.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with Krouet causing the turn order system to trigger action buttons for 2 characters at the same time.
- Fixed an issue with the Mysterious Bones event of the first area where the amount of gold won did not match the amount shown.
- Fixed an issue with price reduction gain from Clover Mark emblem not being properly applied to the shop event.
- Fixed an issue with poison damage removing the control from Pandy's Wrap capacity.
