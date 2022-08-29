 Skip to content

MAGITERRA update for 29 August 2022

Patch notes for EA.RC.0.9.230

Patch notes for EA.RC.0.9.230 · Last edited by Wendy

Major optimization fixes:

  • Biggest update: Added a new Lazy Load system to load the map
  • Addressables generated for almost all prefabs and added to the Lazy Load.
  • Most objects had a poly count pass along with material passes
  • Terrain chunks were updated with more optimized versions
  • Details and trees on the terrain were added to GPU-batchable list
  • Loading is made mostly asynchronous with just a hiccup at the end.

Minor bugfixes:

  • Fixed some air-walking NPCs
  • Fixed a bug where opening the Quests window would cause the game-time to freeze and fail to un-freeze
  • Fixed a bug in the main menu that would randomly crash the game
  • Further fixes for datetime issues depending on different countries
  • Fixed a bug in the resource counting system, now when further into the game, the counters in the top menu don't randomly show 0.

