Patch notes for EA.RC.0.9.230

Major optimization fixes:
- Biggest update: Added a new Lazy Load system to load the map
- Addressables generated for almost all prefabs and added to the Lazy Load.
- Most objects had a poly count pass along with material passes
- Terrain chunks were updated with more optimized versions
- Details and trees on the terrain were added to GPU-batchable list
- Loading is made mostly asynchronous with just a hiccup at the end.
Minor bugfixes:
- Fixed some air-walking NPCs
- Fixed a bug where opening the Quests window would cause the game-time to freeze and fail to un-freeze
- Fixed a bug in the main menu that would randomly crash the game
- Further fixes for datetime issues depending on different countries
- Fixed a bug in the resource counting system, now when further into the game, the counters in the top menu don't randomly show 0.
Changed files in this update