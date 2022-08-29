500K Celebration Pack! - August 28, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9406985 · Last edited 29 August 2022 – 08:06:17 UTC by Wendy

August 28, 2022

1.1.1

500K Celebration

A few days ago, Cracking the Cryptic passed 500,000 subscribers! To celebrate, 23 amazing puzzle setters from the channel have created a free variety pack, available now!

More UI and QOL Updates

• Hints no longer obscure the puzzle. In portrait mode, the combination boxes for Sandwich and Killer clues no longer obscure the puzzle.

• Puzzles start with the How to Play/Hint box open.

• In landscape mode, you can continue solving the puzzle with hints on screen.

• Added the variant icons back in.

• By default, tapping the eraser clears entries based on which entry mode you are in while holding down the eraser fully clears the selected cells. There is now a "Gameplay Settings" option to reverse this so that tapping the eraser fully clears the selected cells.

• Added "Gameplay Settings" options to flip the number pad in number pad layout or to flip the top and bottom button rows in traditional layout.

• Added a "Gameplay Settings" option to move the eraser underneath the nine button in number pad layout.

• The ALT key now works the same as the SHIFT key.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

• Fixed a bug where puzzles would continue auto-saving after the puzzle was already completed.

• Updated cloud saves plug-in for better compatability on mobile.

• Clicking the small gaps between buttons no longer deselects all cells.