Who’s Who Is Finally Out!

Gather around Non-NPCs! Today’s the big day!

The wait is finally over, as we’re excited to announce that “Who’s Who?” is now available on Steam! Play with up to 10 of your fellow non-NPCs as you do your best to act like an NPC, figure out who the other players are and, of course, dropkick your friends! Are you ready for the most hilariously fun and action-packed multiplayer game out there?

Join your fellow non-NPCs in 4 seriously entertaining game modes:

“Where’s Everybody?”: In this classic free-for-all mode, players attempt to blend in with the various NPCs while trying to find (and dropkick) the other players! Do you have what it takes to be the last one standing?

“Police vs Thieves”: A team of thieving non-NPCs attempt to steal all the precious gems on display while the team of police try to stop them! A classic game of cops and robbers!

“The Squad”: Team-based action at its best! Work with your fellow Non-NPCs to eliminate the enemy team before they eliminate you!

“Bombs Away!”: You have to be quick in this hot potato game! One player has a ticking time-bomb, and the only way they can pass it on is by finding another Non-NPC and dropkicking them. This one is definitely a blast!

We wanted to thank all you non-NPCs for all your support! Now go out there and show your friends what you’ve got!