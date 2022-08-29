 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Archons of Doom update for 29 August 2022

Random items on maps.

Share · View all patches · Build 9406807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New items are placed onto most items on each play through, increasing replayability and helping to ensure that every playthrough really is different than the last. These items can even be chests!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1464131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link