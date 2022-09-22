 Skip to content

Grit Paintball update for 22 September 2022

Minor patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bunker rotation issue with the new 'wing' bunkers - these bunkers on some custom layouts may need to rotated in the field editor
  • Fixed an issue where the screenshot white background and grid wasn't showing up

