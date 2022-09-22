- Fixed a bunker rotation issue with the new 'wing' bunkers - these bunkers on some custom layouts may need to rotated in the field editor
- Fixed an issue where the screenshot white background and grid wasn't showing up
Grit Paintball update for 22 September 2022
Minor patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Grit Paintball Content Depot 1323611
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update