 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desktop Girlfriend update for 29 August 2022

The new version is now available

Share · View all patches · Build 9406542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new version is now available
-Fixed some bugs.
-Added features -Added performance mode option in the system menu, you can choose different screen levels according to your computer performance to improve the running frame rate.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2055221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link