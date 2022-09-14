Police Sentri V0.3.7

We are celebrating Malaysia's Independence Day in this update!
Changelogs:
- Updated UI for Merdeka (Malaysia's Independent day)
- Visit Police Sentri FB page for free character code redeem
- Bug fixes & improvements
