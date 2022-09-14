 Skip to content

Police Sentri update for 14 September 2022

Police Sentri V0.3.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9406484 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are celebrating Malaysia's Independence Day in this update!
Changelogs:

  1. Updated UI for Merdeka (Malaysia's Independent day)
  2. Visit Police Sentri FB page for free character code redeem
  3. Bug fixes & improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1697621
  • Loading history…
