Hotfix 1.5.41037

We're currently in the middle of iteration on Sleeping Giants, making internal patches, putting hours into testing, and making sure to both use your feedback from existing maps, and also the experience we got iterating on them using the same method.

Hopefully, we should have more and, especially, concrete information sometime soon on when SG is coming out and what exactly will it have in terms of features, new content, progression, new mobs and encounters, and so on. Not gonna lie, it's getting pretty hot here, especially with more testers joining SG iteration.

In the meantime, we've prepared an intermediary patch that combines some fixes and improvements that, mainly, came to be from working on Sleeping Giants. As we work on the new map, some changes are required, as they're present on previous maps as well, so we can put them into a patch that benefits both maps without having to reveal the new map itself yet (not that we don't want to, tho). That and other incidental changes that turned up from iteration and your feedback and we've got a Monday patch to present. Take a look:

Fixed Light Wood Foundation and Door not protecting from Sandstorm properly.

Added Scroll Rack to a Small hardpoint and Ammo Scroll Rack to a Medium hardpoint.

Made Woodworking Station Output container have 100 stack size for all items.

Improved bulk crafting for various items like Wooden Darts.

Added a T2 Toboggan rig to one of the harder Canyon camps.

Added more new armors to various Rupu types to distinguish them better.

Replaced multiple temporary icons with proper ones (Thumper, Grappling Hook, etc.).

Slightly tweaked Sterile Bandage drop from Canyon camps.

Fixed various issues with being stuck on loading while traveling.

Possibly actually improved the HDR situation on Xbox this time.

Fixed orange glow on some of the Light Walls sometimes appearing for no reason.

Fixed more weird ways that you could've damaged bases in PvP.

Increased Papak respawn timer, so there is time to loot in their basin after a fight.

Slightly updated recipes for stomping various fruits into pulp for making water.

Made Papak gas spitting location anatomically correct.

Fixed some of the schematics not being allowed in schematic-specific containers.

Added Tree Sap appearing after cutting down some Redwoods, but no uses before SG comes (soon).

Added a few new items to the Herbalist trader straight from Sleeping Giants (really, soon).

Added Salt rocks to salt flats of the canyons, but no uses before SG comes as well (please be patient).

Updated Bone Repair Hammer to use Bone and Rope in its recipe.

Fixed Bone Upgrades making Walkers vulnerable to melee in some cases.

Added some admin commands and removed some admin commands from private servers.

Thanks to BryanTheHacker from our Discord for finding some exploits that allowed to get access to every possible item in the game on private servers using some intricate admin commands, including completely unobtainable dev items that are used to make systems work and are never supposed to be in a possession of a character. Thankfully, it was reported early after being found on the official discord, so we managed to quickly fix it to avoid any issues down the road (even potential data corruption of private servers wouldn't be out of the question, depending on the item).

But we didn't only remove commands with this patch. We also added a few new commands to make your life a little easier over on private servers. Hope they help!