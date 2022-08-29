v1.0.1 Record Book Update

I'm excited to share with you the very first post-launch update to Sunday Rivals, the Record Book Update!

In total there are 72 records to break & hold in Season Mode and the best part is all the data is persistent, so your records carry over year after year. The AI gets a crack at them too, so you'll want to keep on eye on those out of town scores! Looking forward to seeing the wild numbers yall put up after a few seasons...

This update also brings along some much needed visual consolidation to the frontend menus, including an updated lighting pass, super glossy helmets, and a dynamic background to keep things flowing.

Finally, I've been receiving a lot of questions about Steamdeck support and depending on when you're reading this, I may or may not have one in my hands to test the game on. Whenever that happens, I'll see what I can do to better optimize and support the gameplay experience. More on that in the future!

Hope you enjoy this update, be sure to check out the patch notes below for a full list of changes and bug fixes and as always, thanks for playing!

SEASON MODE

Added persistent, single game and season record tracking

Added menu icons to denote when a new record has been set

Added ability to reset records

FRONTEND

Added dynamic backgrounds

Removed camera changes between modes

Updated lighting and cubemaps

Updated cursor art

Removed news ticker

Swapped news and exit button positions

Sim games that go into sudden death will briefly display 'OT' until the game is completed

BUGS