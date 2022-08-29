 Skip to content

Sunday Rivals update for 29 August 2022

v1.0.1 Record Book Update

Sunday Rivals update for 29 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm excited to share with you the very first post-launch update to Sunday Rivals, the Record Book Update!

In total there are 72 records to break & hold in Season Mode and the best part is all the data is persistent, so your records carry over year after year. The AI gets a crack at them too, so you'll want to keep on eye on those out of town scores! Looking forward to seeing the wild numbers yall put up after a few seasons...

This update also brings along some much needed visual consolidation to the frontend menus, including an updated lighting pass, super glossy helmets, and a dynamic background to keep things flowing.

Finally, I've been receiving a lot of questions about Steamdeck support and depending on when you're reading this, I may or may not have one in my hands to test the game on. Whenever that happens, I'll see what I can do to better optimize and support the gameplay experience. More on that in the future!

Hope you enjoy this update, be sure to check out the patch notes below for a full list of changes and bug fixes and as always, thanks for playing!

SEASON MODE

  • Added persistent, single game and season record tracking
  • Added menu icons to denote when a new record has been set
  • Added ability to reset records

FRONTEND

  • Added dynamic backgrounds
  • Removed camera changes between modes
  • Updated lighting and cubemaps
  • Updated cursor art
  • Removed news ticker
  • Swapped news and exit button positions
  • Sim games that go into sudden death will briefly display 'OT' until the game is completed

BUGS

  • Fixed a bug where kickoffs were erroneously counted as punts for kickers
  • Fixed a bug where field goal longs were neither tracked properly nor saved from games
  • Fixed a bug where the AI would not attempt 50+ yard field goals in simulated games
  • Fixed multiple bugs where QB rushes were improperly counted
  • Fixed a bug where Season Mode lineup changes weren't reflected during play previews

