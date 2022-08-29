"Hot on the Trail" Level Fixes

Fixed a lot of issues with the checkpoints in the new campaign level, as well as some general code optimization.
Full Changelog
Changed
- Optimized and refactored player code
- All friendly Wolf operators in Hot on the Trail can now be seen even when not looking at them
Fixed
Hot on the Trail Fixes
- Worthsfeld consistently plays the charge planting animation in the new Hot on the Trail level
- No longer throws an index out of bound exception when the last AA site is destroyed
- Player no longer spawns in the middle of nowhere when restarting from the third checkpoint
- Worthsfeld will now always continue to walk to the AA site to plant charges rather than walking off if he gets interrupted by enemy fire
- Trees that have overlapping leaves with other trees no longer have occasional clipping between their leaves
- Checkpoints have been fixed
Changed files in this update