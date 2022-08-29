 Skip to content

Mercenary Operator: Wolves update for 29 August 2022

"Hot on the Trail" Level Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a lot of issues with the checkpoints in the new campaign level, as well as some general code optimization.

Full Changelog

Changed

  • Optimized and refactored player code
  • All friendly Wolf operators in Hot on the Trail can now be seen even when not looking at them

Fixed

Hot on the Trail Fixes
  • Worthsfeld consistently plays the charge planting animation in the new Hot on the Trail level
  • No longer throws an index out of bound exception when the last AA site is destroyed
  • Player no longer spawns in the middle of nowhere when restarting from the third checkpoint
  • Worthsfeld will now always continue to walk to the AA site to plant charges rather than walking off if he gets interrupted by enemy fire
  • Trees that have overlapping leaves with other trees no longer have occasional clipping between their leaves
  • Checkpoints have been fixed

Changed files in this update

