Weekly Update! 2022-08-28

Final Chapter: Omen is available on the pre-release branch!

We are still adjusting and polishing the skills and stories about Omen, please leave us feedback!

Please note that all updates are currently on the pre-release branch. Make sure to switch to the “pre-release- Release Candidates” branch to test (currently in Simplified & Traditional Chinese only, and we are working on the English version for plots. Thank you for your patience!).



Introduction to the Plane of Eternity

The Plane of Eternity is the final chapter that you can enter after defeating Hell Emperor at the end of Chapter 3. The Plane of Eternity is the home and prison of Omen - the immortal being formed by all the sins, pain, hate, and other negative emotions produced by souls around the world. The seal of five elements was broken and the Omen was partially released and started its negative influence on the world, creating war, chaos and killings.

In order to save the world from emerging evil, you will partner with the Goddess of Mercy to rebuild the seal of five elements to seal the Omen - however, this is not an easy task - you need to face your own desires and sins, and make the right decision.

Conditions to enter The Plane of Eternity:

Wukong: Evil or Good

White Dragon: Evil or Good

Holy Monk: Evil or Good

Preview the final story with Omen:



We are still blocked by the communication issue and continue to investigate.Please stay tuned, and thank you for your patience!

Optimization

We are working on supporting controller, current focus is on enabling combat card flow control and card picker

Bug fixes