 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 29 August 2022

Hotfix 2022/8/29

Share · View all patches · Build 9406150 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■ 修正
In the HDUI interface, face_b was not displayed correctly when the spell "Heal Party" was used.

face_b sometimes does not display properly is different problem.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1308701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link