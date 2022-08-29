[UPDATE] 2022.08.29 Patch Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.
Today's update history.
# What has been modified in this update
# Item
- The durability of the equipped weapon is marked on the bottom right.
- Fixed the problem that the reward of Non-fighting Hired Soldier quest is marked 300.
- I corrected the typo of Kihi's warranty.
# Sound
- The size of the horse's cry was adjusted to half.
# Map
- We modified the terrain that can fall out of the map in King's Mountain.
- The outer side of the Goblin Chieftain dungeon has been modified.
- The abnormal entry position was removed from the Elf Queen dungeon.
- The unobstructed space inside the White Dragon's Nest dungeon has been modified.
Changed files in this update