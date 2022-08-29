 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rune Teller update for 29 August 2022

[UPDATE] 2022.08.29 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9406123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# What has been modified in this update

# Item

  • The durability of the equipped weapon is marked on the bottom right.
  • Fixed the problem that the reward of Non-fighting Hired Soldier quest is marked 300.
  • I corrected the typo of Kihi's warranty.

# Sound

  • The size of the horse's cry was adjusted to half.

# Map

  • We modified the terrain that can fall out of the map in King's Mountain.
  • The outer side of the Goblin Chieftain dungeon has been modified.
  • The abnormal entry position was removed from the Elf Queen dungeon.
  • The unobstructed space inside the White Dragon's Nest dungeon has been modified.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944363
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link