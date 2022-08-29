Graduated" August 29th changelog

Residents of Houhai Town! First of all, thank you for your patience, recently have been bursting at the seams to develop the September version, will continue to add a variety of ways to play, thank you for your support!

Here are the fixes for this morning.

Start to introduce the investment system, currently you can invest in QuickMart for the time being

Fix the problem that the East Slope Music Square cannot be entered.

Welcome to actively give us feedback on bugs! We value every piece of your feedback.

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.