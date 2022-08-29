Fixed unable to feed battery to friends
Fixed enemies sometimes can attack players through doors
Fixed wonderer's ability sometimes doesn't have audio
Lowered the volume of enemy chasing music
Opening and closing doors no longer pushes players away
Added new food type
And some other minor bugs
0.2.82
