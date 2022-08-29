 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Floor44 update for 29 August 2022

0.2.82

Share · View all patches · Build 9406052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed unable to feed battery to friends
Fixed enemies sometimes can attack players through doors
Fixed wonderer's ability sometimes doesn't have audio
Lowered the volume of enemy chasing music
Opening and closing doors no longer pushes players away
Added new food type
And some other minor bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 1980771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link