HimeYoku: A Sacrifice of Lust and Grace - Out Now from Shiravune!

Shiravune has released HimeYoku: A Sacrifice of Lust and Grace on Steam in English and Chinese, with a 20% OFF launch discount for a limited time.

Hell-bent on vengeance, Caldo single-handedly storms the royal castle at Solide, a kingdom flourishing in the aftermath of a bitter regional war. To ensure victory, he enters strange pacts with hidden demons, but after toppling the throne, Caldo is indifferent to the nation’s people and politics, instead directing his dark arts upon the ruling family in a twisted desire for ultimate revenge.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2126870/

