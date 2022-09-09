 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HimeYoku: A Sacrifice of Lust and Grace update for 9 September 2022

HimeYoku: A Sacrifice of Lust and Grace - Out Now from Shiravune!

Share · View all patches · Build 9406007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shiravune has released HimeYoku: A Sacrifice of Lust and Grace on Steam in English and Chinese, with a 20% OFF launch discount for a limited time.

Hell-bent on vengeance, Caldo single-handedly storms the royal castle at Solide, a kingdom flourishing in the aftermath of a bitter regional war. To ensure victory, he enters strange pacts with hidden demons, but after toppling the throne, Caldo is indifferent to the nation’s people and politics, instead directing his dark arts upon the ruling family in a twisted desire for ultimate revenge.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2126870/

Follow Shiravune for our latest news:
Steam Publisher Page
Twitter
Discord
Website

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link