ToS Gamepad Tester update for 29 August 2022

ToSGT Update v1.01

29 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ToS Gamepad Tester v1.01 is live now!

Features & improvements include:

  • NEW Precise Trigger Testing - Precise Trigger Testing allows you to get the true raw values of your triggers to make sure they are functioning correctly!
  • Updated Precision Stick Testing - Precision Stick Testing is even more precise now, getting the true raw values of your gamepads sticks.
  • New Tip Buttons - New tip buttons should help you recognise what is happening between ToSGT and Steam Input.
  • Fixed Localization Fonts - More updates to the localization fonts to cause less issues when used in languages other than English.

Cheers.

Takeover Studios.

