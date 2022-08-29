ToSGT Update v1.01

ToS Gamepad Tester v1.01 is live now!
Features & improvements include:
- NEW Precise Trigger Testing - Precise Trigger Testing allows you to get the true raw values of your triggers to make sure they are functioning correctly!
- Updated Precision Stick Testing - Precision Stick Testing is even more precise now, getting the true raw values of your gamepads sticks.
- New Tip Buttons - New tip buttons should help you recognise what is happening between ToSGT and Steam Input.
- Fixed Localization Fonts - More updates to the localization fonts to cause less issues when used in languages other than English.
Cheers.
Takeover Studios.
Changed files in this update