New Spells, Mechanics Improvements!

New Spells
Storm Throne, Airavata's Arrival, Throne of Darkness
These new lightning spells create sigils on the ground that teleport around. Demons inside the areas are struck by lightning. If you walk inside the area, additional lightning strikes at your location, and you receive a buff.
Blood Spark (Illegal)
Bloodspark is an illegal variant of Lightning Crawlers that allows you to gain even more regeneration. At level 6 it gains adaptive power, increasing in damage while HP is full and speed when HP is not full.
Flame Lance (Illegal)
Flame Lance is an illegal variant of Double Tap, which leaves trails of powerful burning ground. At level 6, it causes all damage-areas to instantly kill demons below 10% HP (stacks with other sources of instant kill). This instant kill also affects damaging areas like Shields and the [/b]Soundbreaker[/b] evolution of the movement speed aura that places a damaging area around your character.
Buffs
Freezing Rain has been buffed by more than 10x. Here is a max level comparison:
Old Level 10:
22 Base Damage
2 Second Cooldown
New Level 10:
32 Base Damage
0.5 Second Cooldown
+2 Pierce
Mechanical Improvements
-
Damage bonuses on enemies now apply after Armor instead of before. This means Armor will be twice as strong at reducing damage against enemies with +100% bonus damage.
-
Burning Ground now deals its damage twice as fast. This helps kill enemies before they walk away from the burning ground, and helps reduce lag by having fewer burning grounds active at once.
Changed files in this update