New Spells, Mechanics Improvements!

New Spells

Storm Throne, Airavata's Arrival, Throne of Darkness

These new lightning spells create sigils on the ground that teleport around. Demons inside the areas are struck by lightning. If you walk inside the area, additional lightning strikes at your location, and you receive a buff.

Blood Spark (Illegal)

Bloodspark is an illegal variant of Lightning Crawlers that allows you to gain even more regeneration. At level 6 it gains adaptive power, increasing in damage while HP is full and speed when HP is not full.

Flame Lance (Illegal)

Flame Lance is an illegal variant of Double Tap, which leaves trails of powerful burning ground. At level 6, it causes all damage-areas to instantly kill demons below 10% HP (stacks with other sources of instant kill). This instant kill also affects damaging areas like Shields and the [/b]Soundbreaker[/b] evolution of the movement speed aura that places a damaging area around your character.

Buffs

Freezing Rain has been buffed by more than 10x. Here is a max level comparison:

Old Level 10:

22 Base Damage

2 Second Cooldown

New Level 10:

32 Base Damage

0.5 Second Cooldown

+2 Pierce

Mechanical Improvements