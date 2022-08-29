v0.927: Random Plots and Internationalization Starts

Happy Mecha Monday! Today's update adds two big features: random plots and the beginnings of internationalization support.

Random plots are events which are not directly connected to the core story of an adventure. They may be missions, odd jobs, or just actions taken by the people in town. I have even added the classic Cookies plot, with updated advice for GearHead Caramel.

The game can now use Japanese, Korean, and Chinese text. Nothing has been translated yet but the fact this works at all is a big thing. Probably some other languages that use non-Roman glyphs work as well. Currently the only use for this is in naming your character. The planned internationalization system will use csv databases to store text and will require a grammar and a language processor for each language to be added. I've been developing a random Korean name generator but the results so far have been mixed.

[img]https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/42626977/8bda71f40591e8c0fda429ccd8103be0be6a357c.png[/img]

In case you can't read Korean, that first name is "Whiskey".

Here is the complete list of changes:

Fixed bug in Cookies random plot

Added many RANDOM_PLOT plots

Search range dropped to 6

The Neko is now properly a Gerwalk mecha

Added Korean Name Generator class; not highly effective yet

Changed the font family from "DejaVu" to "Source Han Sans" to provide Korean, Japanese, and Chinese support

Faction reaction class can store faction leader

pbge gets initialized before other units are imported

As usual, try it out and I hope you enjoy it.