Breaker's World Playtest update for 29 August 2022

Breaker's World Shipping V.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9405640 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of bug fixes.
Added access to the final level(Still Work in progress)
Autosave is now enabled by default and you can only save in town
Some exploits that were found were removed.
Fixed bug that would just teleport the player out of the level after the core was picked up.
Fixed the back buttons that were causing issues.
Fixed missing kill volumes on levels that needed it.
Fixed issue that would make the player run out of energy if they spammed the jump button.
Added new character dialog.
Fixed issue where stronger bots weren't reacting properly in combat.
Updated the lighting in multiple levels.
Updated lot of visuals throughout the game.
Please report any bugs to the master bug list that can be found on our discord
With this push we will be giving a little more people access to the game. please enjoy this game and let us know what you think.
If you do something cool in the game show us on our discord server!

