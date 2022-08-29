 Skip to content

Pixel Palette Creator update for 29 August 2022

Right click and drag and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9405489 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Right click and drag to rotate model while in paint mode

And some other fixes like being able to delete the last layer

Changed files in this update

Depot 1976161
