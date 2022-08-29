Patch Note - 8/29: Visitors of Spirit Realm Available, New Mode Bizarre Dream!

Hello everyone! Our first DLC – Visitors of Spirit Realm is finally here!

There are 2 new heroes – [Li] and [Xing Zhe] and 4 new weapons – [Cloud Weaver], [Arc Light], [Lighting Ksana], [Hexagon]. Hope you guys will like it!.

With the release of Visitors of Spirit Realm, there is a 20% release discount for the first week, and a 2-week discount for the base game as well. Thank you for your support! :)

We also bring you other new stuffs – a new game mode [Bizarre Dream]. You could build various Set in Spiritual Link, and face a more severe challenge in Mysterious Jokul. A little heads-up, since the new mode can be quite challenging, it will only be available in Reincarnation. We will keep optimizing and updating this mode. Feel free to share your opinion about it.

Last but not least, we made some adjustments to Ascensions, Spirit Blessings, Occult Scrolls, Weapon Inscriptions and the boss “Golem”, and added some new Enhanced Occult Scrolls as well. If you have any problems during the game, please report to us, and we will make our game better with all your supports! Enjoy your game in Gunfire Reborn!

--Gunfire Studio

Gunfire Reborn DLC – Visitors of Spirit Realm

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2111850/_/

The following contents will be unlocked after purchasing the Visitors of Spirit Realm:

Heroes

[Xing Zhe]

Intro:

Capable of Shapeshift, persisted in hunting demons.

Xing Zhe’s origin remains unknown. He is capable of summoning clone that cudgels his enemy in various ways. Xing Zhe also uses the Essence Chain to extract enemies’ power and turns it into his own strength.



Skills:

Primary Skill (E): Soul Strike

Pull out a hair and blow it to the enemy. When it lands on the enemy, summon a clone that performs [Cudgel] hits up to 4 times to enemies within 10m. Every [Cudgel] hit deals Weapon DMG based on the held weapon. Soul Strike has additional effects based on the Weapon Type. Each enemy can be struck by [Cudgel] once in a single Soul Strike.



Secondary Skill (Q): Essence Chain

Draw out Soul Essence from your bracelet, dealing 400 DMG to up to 4 enemies, reducing their Movement Speed by 90% for 1s, and extracting their souls to enhance your own weapon. +2 temporary Weapon Levels for 6s.



Exclusive Talents:

Heaven Armory: For every 50 enemies killed, a Special Ammo weapon will drop.

Indestructible Spell: +15 Max HP and Max Shield. For every 10% Shield lost, +10% Shield Recovery Speed.

Enhanced Artifact: +200 Essence Chain Base DMG.

Proficient Trick: +50% Soul Strike DMG.

Steady Stance: Upon taking lethal DMG from an enemy, HP is fixed at 1, become immune to DMG for 1s, and perform a [Cudgel] hit, dealing 200% DMG to that enemy. If the enemy is killed by [Cudgel], recover 100% Shield.

Exclusive Spirit Blessings:

[Dimensional Strike]: +1 Soul Strike uses. +40% Weapon DMG for every [Cudgel] hit performed, up to 10 stacks. Reset when taking DMG from an enemy.



[Weapon Mastery]: +200% total bonus from Assaulter, Generalist and Breacher talents. Both weapons equipped share their bonuses.

[Li]

Intro:

Master the spirit, and blaze the sky with crimson flame.

As the descendant of the Qingqiu Gens, Li is capable of consuming her enemies with scorching flame, and summoning the fiery spirit to finish things off. Li also figured to combine her flame techniques with powerful firearms, which allows her to take down enemies efficiently, yet elegantly.



Skill:

Primary Skill (E): Spiritual Flame

Cast a shockwave which deals 350 Fire DMG to enemies along the way. Every 1 energy consumed (Up to 60) during the charge will boost the DMG by 2%. The ability will [Evolve] when consuming 30 energy, increasing the DMG and AoE range by 50%. Initial maximum energy is 60. Restore 2% energy per second automatically, or 2 energy when killing enemies with Fire DMG.



Secondary Skill (Q): Blazing Meteor

Summon a Blazing Meteor, dealing 500 Fire DMG. Recover 2 energy for every enemy hit by Blazing Meteor.



Exclusive Talents:

Practice Makes Perfect: When Spiritual Flame hits an enemy, energy consumed will be accumulated. For every 1200 energy accumulated, +30% charging speed of Spiritual Flame, up to 3 stacks.

Flame Arsenal: Drop an extra Fire DMG weapon after defeating a Boss or an Elite.

Overheating: +100 Blazing Meteor Base DMG.

Flaming Cape: +20 Max Shield. Upon taking DMG, inflict Burning Effect to the enemy.

Hunt of Fire: +50% DMG against enemies in Burning Effect.

Exclusive Spirit Blessings:

[Flame Dance]: +30% Weapon DMG and +5% enemy DMG taken when inflicting the Burning Effect on the enemy. (up to 10 stacks)

[Cataclysm]: +1% DMG of Blazing Meteor for every 1 energy stored. When casting Blazing Meteor at a target, cast Blazing Meteor on all enemies within 8m (CD 3s). (Every remaining Blazing Meteor use will reduce the cooldown by 0.1s, up to 2s)

[Raging Inferno]: +15% base DMG of Spiritual Flame for every enemy hit by it (-10 stacks when missed, up to 30 stacks). Recover 1 energy for every 2m moved.

Weapons

[Cloud Weaver]

Type: Pistol

Dual-Wield: Support

Intro: Launches 5 controllable spiritual spikes. DMG of the next attack increases with flight distance.

Exclusive inscriptions:

The upcoming attack to an enemy hit by Cloud Weaver causes an extra attack that deals 30% DMG.

Increases the DMG to the same target by 20% for every attack (Up to 100%).

[Arc Light]

Type: Pistol

Dual-Wield: Support

Intro: Inflict lightning that automatically attacks nearby enemies. Every 4 hits with lightning grants 1 use of Dagger Fan.

Weapon Skill: Cast a fan of daggers, marking hit enemies. Inflict 2 extra lightings when a dagger or lightning hits the marked enemy.

Exclusive inscriptions:

Inflict 1 extra lightning when hitting the enemy.

[Hexagon]

Type: Rifle

Dual-Wield: Support

Intro: After 18 shots, you can deploy a shield.

Weapon Skill: Deploys a shield that blocks attacks. Recast to retract the shield early. When the shield is retracted, it fires a powerful seeking shot. DMG is based on the number of blocked attacks.

Exclusive inscriptions:

Shield retraction fires 3 powerful shots, but they no longer seek enemies.

[Lighting Ksana]

Type: Sniper

Dual-Wield: Support

Intro: Shooting a teammate deploys a DMG blocking shield. DMG being blocked or causing no-scope Crit Hits gains charges. Scoped shots consume charges for Enhanced Shots with higher CritX.

Exclusive inscriptions:

Deploy a shield on yourself after 3 Crit Hits with Enhanced Shots.

Meanwhile there is a free update for the base game as well:

Stage

New Game Mode (Available in Reincarnation)

In this update, a new game mode is added into the game – Bizarre Dream. In Bizarre Dream, you can have various game experiences by enabling different game options. There are 2 options for now: Spiritual Link: Affected by the Spiritual Aura, Occult Scrolls, Weapons and Ascensions will offer additional buffs in a specific combination. Mysterious Jokul: In this mode, the Hyperborean Jokul is more dangerous. To confront the rigorous challenge ahead, all Peddlers and Phantom Peddlers are well-stocked, and you can refresh once for free. Spiritual Remnant in Jokul is awake as well. You can exchange the Spirit Blessing once.

Balanced some Challenge Event

Heroes

Ascension Adjustments

[Tao]

[Mark Chaser]

Old: Each time [Fatal Bloom] marks an unmarked enemy, increase weapon DMG and skill DMG by 8%/12%/16% for 8/8/10s; (Lv3) +5% Lucky Shot Chance for every stack.

New: Each time [Fatal Bloom] marks an unmarked enemy, increase weapon DMG and skill DMG by 10%/20%/30% for 8/8/10s (up to 40%/80%/150%).

Old: When hitting an enemy that's marked by [Fatal Bloom] with a weapon, deal 100% weapon DMG to up to 2/4/5 other marked enemies. (Lv3) If the initial hit is a Crit Hit, then so are the following hits, but their CritX will not exceed 3.0x

New: Hitting the enemy marked with Fatal Blossom will deal 100% Weapon DMG to up to 2/3/4 enemies within 15m, and mark them with Fatal Blossom. There is a 0%/30%/100% chance to deal DMG twice.

[Qian Sui]

[Solid Shell]

Old: -5%/10%/15% DMG taken for every enemy within 10 meters. (Lv3) Reset the cooldown of Tidal Aspis when the Shield is broken.

New: [-5%/10%/15%]/[-10%/20%/30%]/[-15%/30%/45%] DMG taken for every normal enemy/elite/boss within 10 meters. Reset Tidal Aspis's cooldown when shield is broken.

Weapons

Weapon Adjustments

[Glimmering]

Added the Full-Auto mode

[Prism]

Added the Full-Auto mode

Inscription Adjustments

Old: (Gemini) Plant a spore on the target when hitting enemy and deal extra damage when the spore from different weapons meet together. (Stacks will not be reset after encounter).

New: (Gemini) Plant spores on hit. The amount of spores is equivalent to on-hit Projectiles and Projectiles of the other weapon. When the amount reaches 30, deals additional Weapon DMG to the target.

Spirit Blessings

Spirit Blessings Adjustments

Painkiller

Old: Obtain a random elemental effect upon taking DMG, and convert all negative elemental effects applied to the hero to bonus with opposite effects.

New: Obtain a random elemental effect upon dealing DMG, and convert all negative Elemental Effects applied to the hero to bonus with opposite effects.

Fake Death

Old: Instead of falling immediately upon taking lethal DMG, you can enter a state of "Fake Death" for 10s, and you won't fall during this state. Killing any enemy will end the state early. (Cooldown 120s)

New: Upon taking lethal DMG, you will not be downed immediately, but enter the "Fake Death". Killing an enemy will end the "Fake Death" and be invincible for 3s (CD 45s).

Copycat

Old: Upon killing (or having a kill assist on) an enhanced monster, you obtain their enhanced effects, which lasts for some time. Different enhanced effects will be applied at the same time while the same effect will have the duration refreshed.

New: Upon killing or assisting in killing an enhanced monster, you obtain their enhanced effects, which lasts for some time. Different enhanced effects will be applied at the same time while the same effect will be stacked (up to 3 stacks) and refreshed.

Supreme Craftsman

Old: You can [reroll] all inscriptions of a weapon at the craftsman. Craftsman can [reroll] each weapon up to 3 times.

New: You can [reroll] all inscriptions of a weapon at the craftsman. Craftsman can [reroll] each weapon up to 3 times. [Reroll] costs no copper.

A Good Man

Old: Reviving a teammate or being revived grants you +2%/s HP recovery, +5% Movement speed and +30% Weapon and Skill DMG for 180s. (Up to 10 stacks)

New: Reviving or being revived grants you +2%/s HP recovery, +5% Movement Speed and +30% Weapon and Skill DMG (Up to 10 stacks). Reset at every starting stage.

Overconsumption

Old: +150% Weapon and Skill DMG, -30% Cooldown, +30% Movement Speed, +30 Max HP and Max Shield/Armor. For every Occult Scroll you carry, -3.3% total bonus mentioned above.

New: +300% Weapon and Skill DMG, -50% Cooldown, +50% Movement Speed, +50 Max HP and Max Shield/Armor. For every Legend/Rare/Normal Occult Scroll you have, -3%/2%/1% total bonus mentioned above.

Endless Assault

Old: Gain a secondary skill use every 3s

New: Gain a secondary skill use every 3s. +100% Secondary Skill uses.

Ultimate Firearm

There's a 40% -> 75% chance to drop an [enhanced] weapon

Steady Profit

Old: You can purchase 2 Enhanced Occult Scrolls from Phantom Peddler.

New: You can purchase 2 Enhanced Occult Scrolls from Phantom Peddler. Merch in Phantom Peddler can be refreshed once.

Skill Freak

Old: The secondary skill deals double DMG

New: There is a 75%/25% chance for a Secondary Skill to deal 200%/300% DMG.

Battle Scarred

Old: -1% DMG taken for every 2% HP you have. Also, if HP is less than 75%, recover 5% HP per second.

New: +5%/s HP. -1% DMG taken for every 2% HP you have.

Thorny Bloom

Upon picking up Fatal Blossom while the uses are full, gain stacks for [Thorny Bloom].

Blossom Enthusiast

Old: -8 hits required to trigger [Fatal Bloom] additional DMG

New: Hit unmarked enemy will mark them with Fatal Blossom. -8 hits required to trigger [Fatal Bloom] additional DMG.

High-powered Arc

Old: +150% Chain Lightning Base DMG for each increase to the maximum bounces of Chain Lightning.

New: +3 bounces for Chain Lighting, +100% bouncing rang. +150% Chain Lightning Base DMG for each increase to the maximum bounces of Chain Lightning.

Double Tap

Upon hitting an enemy with a weapon, deal DMG based on the weapon’s Base DMG and Projectile count, including all bonuses applied to the triggering hit. (CD: 1 -> 0.5s)

Elemental Orb

Old: Dealing Weapon DMG will create an Elemental Orb (CD: 3s). The type of Elemental Orb changes when reloading. +5% Elemental DMG for 10s (up to 25 stacks) and -0.1s CD for Elemental Orb when defeating an enemy affected by an Elemental Effect.

New: Dealing Weapon DMG will create an Elemental Orb (CD: 3s). The type of elemental orb changes when reloading. -0.1s CD for Elemental Orb and +5% Elemental DMG for 10s when defeating a normal enemy affected by an Elemental Effect, or inflicting an Elemental Effect on an Elite/Boss monster. (up to 25 stacks).

Atomic Bomb

Old: When using a secondary skill, there is a 30% chance to toss all remaining grenades without consuming uses. +50% Explosive Grenade DMG for 1s (stackable) every time any grenade deals DMG.

New: When using a secondary skill, there is a 40% chance to toss all remaining grenades without consuming uses. +50% Explosive Grenade DMG for 1s, every time any grenade deals DMG (up to 1000%).

Field Proficiency

Old: Gain +5% Lucky Shot Chance and -5% Dash/Primary Skill cooldown every time you kill, or assisted in killing an elite monster/boss (including the ones you killed before acquiring this spiritual blessing).

New: +10% Lucky Shot Chance and -6% Dash/Primary Skill cooldown, for every elite/boss killed or assisted on kill in the entire run.

Talents

Talent Adjustments

Generalist

Increase projectile speed by 20/40/60/80/100% when using pistols; Increase the number of projectiles by 0.5/1/1.5/2/2.5 -> 5%/10%/15%/20%/25% when using shotguns.

Occult Scrolls

New Enhanced Occult Scrolls

[Enhanced Refresh Addict]

Cost less coppers to refresh Peddler's merch. (Including sold out merch)

[Enhanced Ancient Timer]

-50% Primary Skill cooldown.

[Enhanced Break the Ice]

Lose 1 level on a random Ascension, but gain 5 Occult Scrolls. (At least 3 Legendary Scroll)

[Enhanced 3rd Time Unlucky]

+50% Weapon DMG. Obtain 1 Occult Scroll for every 3 Peculiar Chests you opened. (Cannot be discarded)

[Enhanced Glazed Sight]

+0.5x CritX. For every 10% HP you have, +0.1x CritX.

[Enhanced Rational Consumption]

+80% Skill DMG. Every time you interact with the Peddler, gain 10% Skill DMG. Every time you purchase from the Peddler, lose 5% Skill DMG. (Will not drop below 0%. Scroll cannot be discarded)

[Enhanced Extravagant Consumption]

+1% All DMG for every 100 copper spent in the entire run. If you bring over 500 copper to the next stage, the excess part will be spent automatically.

Occult Scroll Adjustments

[Refresh Addict]

The cost of refresh is now decreased by 50%

[Double Exhilaration]

Old: Secondary Skill Capacity gets doubled.

New: +100% Secondary Skill Capacity.

[Enhanced Double Exhilaration]

Old: Secondary Skill Capacity gets doubled, and there's a 50% chance to not consume any use upon using secondary skill.

New: +100% Secondary Skill Capacity, and there's a 50% chance to not consume any use upon using secondary skill.

Monsters

[Golem] Adjustments

Increased the amount of flying rocks, and rocks will fly to the players in several waves.

Increased the Max HP of the rock.

Upon taking damage, Stone Pillars will no longer disappear instantly, but explode in 2s.

Increased the frequency of using skills.

Increased the recovery time after launching flying fists.

VFX & Motions

Added the UI display for taking damage while immune to it.

UI

Added the exclusive level frame for Xing Zhe and Li. Unlocked by achieve corresponding requirements.

Added the controller calibrate function.

System

In single play, If the boss is defeated soon after the player is downed, it will be regarded as victory and the player will be revived automatically.

Customer service function updated.

Achievements

New Achievements

[Temporary Close] - Complete all achievements of Gunfire Reborn base game

[Born of Fire] - Finish a run at any difficulties as Li.

[Victory of Xing Zhe] - Finish a run at any difficulties as Xing Zhe.

[Spare No Effort] - Consume all energy to cast Spiritual Flame for 200 times.

[Deadly Strike] - Defeat 500 enemies with Soul Strike.

[Legend of Crimson Fox] - Obtain Li's exclusive level frame.

[Soul Taker] - Obtain Xing Zhe's exclusive level frame.

[Pragmatist] - Acquire 15 different effects of Spiritual Link.

[Return to the Apex] - Finish Mysterious Jokul.

[Hell Hunter] - Defeat 30 enhanced Elite monster.

Bug Fix

Fixed an issue that [Lei Luo’s] Ascension – [Lightning from Void] cannot be triggered by Injector.

Fixed an issue that [Thunderbolt] triggered by [Lei Luo’s] Ascension - [Thunder Nemesis], is not properly affected by the DMG bonus from [Thunderbolt Converter]

Fixed an issue that the motion of [Bandit Retainer] is improper after firing.

Fixed an issue that some monsters’ death effects are improper.

Fixed an issue that the visual effect of [Immortal] enhancement is invisible when the monster is downed.

Fixed an issue that the effect of [Corrosive] enhancement may incorrectly remain.

Fixed an issue that the returned copper from [Premium Membership] and [Enhanced Premium Membership], is affected by the bonus effect.

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, the reload speed is incorrect.

Fixed an issue that the Projectile amount of [Hell] and [Porcupine] in Arsenal are not consistent with actual amount.

Fixed multiple ground stuck issues in game.

Fixed an issue that the BGM will not change to the right one when the battle is finished.

