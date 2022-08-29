Added exceptional unique staves and focus items

284: Early Access 0.13.23 - August 28, 2022 9:15 PM EST

• Completed exceptional staves and focus items.

• Reduced mob resists in nightmare, hell. This should boost damage of all spell damage in nightmare, hell. Though mobs still receive specific boosts to their resists. If it's a mob with ice resistance then it has STRONGER ice resistance in nm/hell.

• Leech and wraith properties are no longer affected by difficulty. 'Damage Taken To' properties are still reduced by difficulty.

• Adjusted almost all buffs that give resists to players. The values have been scaled back with planned itemization, nightmare, and hell difficulty in mind.

• Prowl (ROG) now only reduces incoming damage by 25% down from 50%. Its damage and duration was also scaled down a bit.

• All player physical damage reduction takes place prior to a hard cap check. So Prowl, Lich Form, Bulwark, and similar skills, are all calculated before a single hard cap. Previously there was a complex double layer of caps. The hard cap for reducing mob physical damage is now 66%.

• Mending Aura (MNK) had its damage reduction reduced, but had its healing effect improved.