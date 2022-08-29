V 1.7 Update

Major Fixes
- [spoiler]Can no longer turn on the faucet and read mirror through the wall at hot water valve[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Added player voice-over suggesting the man with the camera might still be outside[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]If you don't get the rubberband gun in childhood time, it is available in the dilapidated time[/spoiler]
- You can now change cassette tapes at the tape player if you have more in your inventory
- [spoiler]Added rubberbands to dilapidated time period[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]You can no longer exit the computer while playing the floppy disk game[/spoiler]
Minor Fixes
- Added more furnishing and various environment models
- Screwdriver is no longer interactable
- [spoiler]Added a tentacle under the bunkbed[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Skeleton voice-over when you take the babydoll from the pentagram saying "Put it back"[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Delayed the player voice-over saying "I'm sorry, I'm sorry"[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Ensured you are actually looking at the mirror when the player reads the code back[/spoiler]
