Share · View all patches · Build 9405158 · Last edited 28 August 2022 – 23:32:07 UTC by Wendy

FEATURES:

[✅ ] Dessert recipes now have a+ when minimized to show something can be purchased.

[✅ ] New main game setting for autosave frequency.

ADJUSTMENTS:

[🔼 ] New Save System which will allow for future cloud save for Steam.

BUGS:

[🔨 ] HQ upgrade path off squares doesn't unlock until cupcake purchase.

[ 🔨] Offline processing sometimes kept looping until store was maxed when not earned.