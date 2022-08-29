Fore Score v1.3 Update - Out Now!

The third content update for Fore Score is out now! With this update comes some additional gameplay customization and a handful of fun new obstacles.
Features
Checkpoints
- Passing through the checkpoint obstacle will change your spawn point for the rest of that round, instead of getting sent back to the beginning of the hole
Timer Configuration
- Need more time? A new settings page has been added to configure the in-game timer for each level type.
Content
New obstacles
- Laser Beam
- Floor spikes
- Checkpoint
- Tweaked some basic obstacles
- UI Tweaks/Transitions
New accolades
Tweaks
- Directional input improved to reduce 'snapping' away from the intended direction
- Tooltip added to the level select screen to show recommended player counts. Remember, these are just recommendations! 4 players on a Par 3 is chaotically fun :)
- Increased the chance to spawn a second teleporter if there is only one on the green
Thanks for playing! Let me know if you have any other ideas for some fun obstacles :)
