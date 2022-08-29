 Skip to content

Fore Score update for 29 August 2022

Fore Score v1.3 Update - Out Now!

Fore Score v1.3 Update - Build 9405038

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The third content update for Fore Score is out now! With this update comes some additional gameplay customization and a handful of fun new obstacles.

Features

Checkpoints

  • Passing through the checkpoint obstacle will change your spawn point for the rest of that round, instead of getting sent back to the beginning of the hole

Timer Configuration

  • Need more time? A new settings page has been added to configure the in-game timer for each level type.
Content

New obstacles

  • Laser Beam
  • Floor spikes
  • Checkpoint
  • Tweaked some basic obstacles
  • UI Tweaks/Transitions

New accolades

Tweaks
  • Directional input improved to reduce 'snapping' away from the intended direction
  • Tooltip added to the level select screen to show recommended player counts. Remember, these are just recommendations! 4 players on a Par 3 is chaotically fun :)
  • Increased the chance to spawn a second teleporter if there is only one on the green

Thanks for playing! Let me know if you have any other ideas for some fun obstacles :)

