Fore Score v1.3 Update - Out Now!

The third content update for Fore Score is out now! With this update comes some additional gameplay customization and a handful of fun new obstacles.

Features

Checkpoints

Passing through the checkpoint obstacle will change your spawn point for the rest of that round, instead of getting sent back to the beginning of the hole

Timer Configuration

Need more time? A new settings page has been added to configure the in-game timer for each level type.

Content

New obstacles

Laser Beam

Floor spikes

Checkpoint

Tweaked some basic obstacles

UI Tweaks/Transitions

New accolades

Tweaks

Directional input improved to reduce 'snapping' away from the intended direction

Tooltip added to the level select screen to show recommended player counts. Remember, these are just recommendations! 4 players on a Par 3 is chaotically fun :)

Increased the chance to spawn a second teleporter if there is only one on the green

Thanks for playing! Let me know if you have any other ideas for some fun obstacles :)