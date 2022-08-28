Patch Notes v0.57

First the list:

-Added "Checkpoint System" - Arriving at new level will grant a "Resume" option for a next attempt. This Resume is discarded after entering a run.

-Changed Double Shotgun spread and art.

-Changed the Hub/House again.

-Fixed an issue that preventing saving a successful chapter right after completing it.

-Added a W.I.P alt Nuke for Rocket Launchers. It's slow, imprecise, dangerous, uses 6 rockets, and are not recomented for any reason (except crowded areas).

-Lots of small changes here and there.

I've been thinking a lot on the current stage of the game levels and the game itself. There's lots of small things that needs fixing, and there's lots of levels that really deserves more depth, content, and personality. I was planning to release the game on December 25 (it would be a great christmas!) but I'm stating to think that I may need more time to finish what I intend.

If you have any feedback, idea, word, ANYTHING, as always, please post here on Steam, or on our discord server at: https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9

Thanks everyone!