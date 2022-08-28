 Skip to content

Directly Drink Milk from Cow update for 28 August 2022

Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.23

Share · View all patches · Build 9404862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed subtitles when a phone call comes in
Fixed owner and vet being blown up
Fixed cars hitting event triggers
Removed all emitters for debugging commands

Changed files in this update

Depot 1924442
  • Loading history…
