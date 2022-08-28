Fixed subtitles when a phone call comes in
Fixed owner and vet being blown up
Fixed cars hitting event triggers
Removed all emitters for debugging commands
Directly Drink Milk from Cow update for 28 August 2022
Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.23
Changed files in this update