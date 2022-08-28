 Skip to content

Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack update for 28 August 2022

The Phase Shifting Phenomena™

Share · View all patches · Build 9404790 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that in some circumstances caused the phaser to be removed from the inventory too early - thanks for the report 👊
If this has happened to you - just re-enter the playground and your phaser should now be right back in your inventory 👍

