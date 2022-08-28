Fixed a bug that in some circumstances caused the phaser to be removed from the inventory too early - thanks for the report 👊
If this has happened to you - just re-enter the playground and your phaser should now be right back in your inventory 👍
Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack update for 28 August 2022
The Phase Shifting Phenomena™
