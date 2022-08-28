 Skip to content

Task Force update for 28 August 2022

Task Force 0.2.5.1488

Build 9404688 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update addresses a few common crashes. There are two primary ones being reported and this should fix both. The first crash was related to flooding the mics, and the second crash was related to the end-of-round stats screen.

It also fixes some issues with spawn points on Khimik, Jazar, and the Training map. Finally some user-interface formatting was fixed on the server browser to prevent horizontal scrolling and text flooding.

Be sure to restart Steam to get the latest updates if you are already in-game.

