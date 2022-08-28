 Skip to content

Repetendium Playtest update for 28 August 2022

Repetendium Update 5 - 29th August

Update 5 - 29th August

A small update today, mostly just some balance changes, still trying to get the average run to last somewhere around the 15 minute mark. The Blaster should be a little more effective now with its damage shield. The rest of the abilities are ready for testing now, some may be a little under/over tuned. Next update will likely open up the rest of the weapons and first miniboss.

Changes

  • Blaster now provides a 50% frontal damage shield while firing
  • Rebalanced the enemy spawning to prefer melee enemies over ranged
  • Unlocked all the abilities for testing
  • Reduced wall hp to 2
  • Increased the default light radius around the player
  • Changed Deflection perk to only deflect projectiles in front of you
  • Renamed Slugger perk to Quickness and reduced its effectiveness by 50%
  • Increased potion hitbox size

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where an overrun automated miner event could still be started
  • Fixed a hard crash when you ran out of special perks to choose from
  • Fixed bug where a shorter shield could overwrite a longer one
  • Fixed bug where the selection indicator would be incorrect when selecting a orb perk

