Repetendium Update 5 - 29th August

A small update today, mostly just some balance changes, still trying to get the average run to last somewhere around the 15 minute mark. The Blaster should be a little more effective now with its damage shield. The rest of the abilities are ready for testing now, some may be a little under/over tuned. Next update will likely open up the rest of the weapons and first miniboss.

Changes

Blaster now provides a 50% frontal damage shield while firing

Rebalanced the enemy spawning to prefer melee enemies over ranged

Unlocked all the abilities for testing

Reduced wall hp to 2

Increased the default light radius around the player

Changed Deflection perk to only deflect projectiles in front of you

Renamed Slugger perk to Quickness and reduced its effectiveness by 50%

Increased potion hitbox size

Bug Fixes