Repetendium Update 5 - 29th August

Update 5 - 29th August
A small update today, mostly just some balance changes, still trying to get the average run to last somewhere around the 15 minute mark. The Blaster should be a little more effective now with its damage shield. The rest of the abilities are ready for testing now, some may be a little under/over tuned. Next update will likely open up the rest of the weapons and first miniboss.
Changes
- Blaster now provides a 50% frontal damage shield while firing
- Rebalanced the enemy spawning to prefer melee enemies over ranged
- Unlocked all the abilities for testing
- Reduced wall hp to 2
- Increased the default light radius around the player
- Changed Deflection perk to only deflect projectiles in front of you
- Renamed Slugger perk to Quickness and reduced its effectiveness by 50%
- Increased potion hitbox size
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where an overrun automated miner event could still be started
- Fixed a hard crash when you ran out of special perks to choose from
- Fixed bug where a shorter shield could overwrite a longer one
- Fixed bug where the selection indicator would be incorrect when selecting a orb perk
Changed files in this update