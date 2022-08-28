- Book (pdf) cover image generates automatically
- Maximum number of search results in the File library increased to 1000
- File library seach includes now all titles that 'contain' the search criteria
- Inluded support for G64 file format for C64/1541
- The trigger sensitivity of the joystick animation loosened a bit
Breadbox update for 28 August 2022
Update - Automatic book cover generation and more
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update