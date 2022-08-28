 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breadbox update for 28 August 2022

Update - Automatic book cover generation and more

Share · View all patches · Build 9404587 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Book (pdf) cover image generates automatically
  • Maximum number of search results in the File library increased to 1000
  • File library seach includes now all titles that 'contain' the search criteria
  • Inluded support for G64 file format for C64/1541
  • The trigger sensitivity of the joystick animation loosened a bit

Changed files in this update

Depot 1770441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link