New Buildings added and Upcoming features.

Hello everyone,

In this update we have added 3 new buildings that you can use to create cities. They are completely destructible.

After this Update we are going to implement the following features before adding a new map. :-

Steam Achievements

Steam Workshop

Campaign mode.

Seperate Tutorial Scene.

Localization

The New Map will be Halloween Themed. In the meantime we will be adding some highly requested Props.

For Localization we will need your help to fix any issues. So if you want to help please let us know.

Thanks,

Team Gamergetik