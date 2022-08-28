So quite a bit has happened in the background and I've reconsidered how I'm going to handle updates, as well as what each update will include. I know in the Steam release roadmap I had much bigger plans for what 0.4.0 would bring. Although majority of what it was supposed to bring is included some of the bigger things like enemies, and a new zone are not.

So here's what is included apart of 0.4.0!

XP & Level System (released beforehand but still apart of the 0.4.0 release)

Attribute Points (released beforehand but still apart of the 0.4.0 release)

Tier 1-4 Cloth Armor sets

5 new ranged weapons

Sacrificial Chests

Updated loot tables

Nerfed Wisdom

1 Shot Gamemode

Overall quite a small update but still pretty excited for what all of this will bring to the game overall. I do want to announce though that upcoming updates will be roughly around this size and also announce how the roadmap will look for those updates so everyone can have something to look forward to.

0.5.0

Steam Achievements

Shaman & Berserker Classes

5 new Enemies

3 new Weapons

0.6.0

Bosses!

5 new Weapons

3 new Shrines

1 new Class

0.7.0

New Zone

New Boss

3 new Enemies

3 new Weapons

1 new Class

and I'm going to go ahead and stop there, 0.8.0, 0.9.0, and 1.0.0 will be quite similar to 0.7.0 as they all will introduce new areas into the game, with new bosses, at least 1 new class, some new enemies and new weapons. So expect more news with the monthly WIP posts and new updates! Have fun in 0.4.0!