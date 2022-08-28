Hey everyone!
With this update, I have increased the radius of punching to make it easier to punch those dang animals. I've also made a few small level improvements pertaining to feedback I've received.
The bug that wasn't unlocking the achievements for killing the two bosses is squashed.
Most importantly, I have started the process of adding the much anticipated "Endless Survival" mode.
Keep an eye out for more! Happy playing,
Keaton
aka AppleBomb Games
Animalistic update for 28 August 2022
Animalistic Update 8/28/22
Hey everyone!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update