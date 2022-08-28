Animalistic Update 8/28/22

Hey everyone!

With this update, I have increased the radius of punching to make it easier to punch those dang animals. I've also made a few small level improvements pertaining to feedback I've received.

The bug that wasn't unlocking the achievements for killing the two bosses is squashed.

Most importantly, I have started the process of adding the much anticipated "Endless Survival" mode.

Keep an eye out for more! Happy playing,

Keaton

aka AppleBomb Games