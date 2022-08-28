 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animalistic update for 28 August 2022

Animalistic Update 8/28/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9404510 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
With this update, I have increased the radius of punching to make it easier to punch those dang animals. I've also made a few small level improvements pertaining to feedback I've received.
The bug that wasn't unlocking the achievements for killing the two bosses is squashed.
Most importantly, I have started the process of adding the much anticipated "Endless Survival" mode.
Keep an eye out for more! Happy playing,
Keaton
aka AppleBomb Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1878921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link