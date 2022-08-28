Dungeon Maker Update 12

Heyo,

Another long wait between updates, this time due to me getting covid, which slowed down my progress on the game for a few weeks there.

But I got back to it, and have been adding new features, and fixing bugs. As with many other updates I've been slowly pushing out these changes through the last few weeks, with this post discussing changes from several versions of the game.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where some map tiles were not correctly blending together.

Fixed a bug where labels on campaign maps could not be erased or removed.

Players now return to the correct location on the campaign map after the DM has moved them directly between encounters.

Made it so if a player exited or crashed out of the game while they had a spell active, the spell is removed from the game.

Slowed down the map exporter tool to fix a glitch where parts of the map image sometimes duplicate and overlap each other.

Fixed a bug where actions with Slashing and Thunder damage would have the wrong damage type in the edit action menu

New Features

the first new feature, which was actually introduced a while ago, is the addition of coloured tiles that can be placed on the campaign map in order to differentiate terrains. These tiles appear under any icons placed on the map, and blend together as needed.

Another new feature was to add the ability for players to change their Armour Class in game on the fly. Now if a player casts a spell that adds to their AC, or switches from a shield to a 2 handed weapon, they can write their new AC into the box in the left hand menu, and update it for the game's attack and spell calculations.

Another behind the scenes feature is advantage and disadvantage now apply to save rolls. So if you know that your character has advantage on certain saves, before a spell hits you, you can toggle the advantage selector and the game will roll 2 dice for you behind the scenes and take the best.

A small update is for attacks and spells, which now display the To Hit, or Save Roll results in brackets in the messages sent to all players. This will allow you to see what was rolled more clearly, and track how different rolls affect different enemies.

I also added scroll bars to the action lists on the character creation screens, and in game. Before only 7 actions were visible at once on the character creation screen, and 8 in the game. Now if you have more actions a scroll bar will appear beside the actions, so you can add as many as you want.

Another feature in game is if players or the DM click on a light source, such as a firepit, or a wall torch, the light will toggle on and off for everyone. This feature is done using in game messaging as opposed to network objects, so players that enter a game late will have all of their lights on by default even if some lights have been turned off. I'm figuring out how I want to make it so it syncs with newly entering players, but for now it is still a fun feature that should be of use to the whole playgroup.

I've added in some more artwork for the main menu backgrounds, as well as a "Briefing Screen", as suggested by user Ricky. It took me a while due to the previously mentioned illnesses, but it is finally in the game.

Dungeon Masters have a new button in game that says "Briefing Screen." Clicking this brings up a menu where the DM can select a background artwork, and type in a title. Clicking show screen causes the selected image a title to take over everyone's screen and disable's any controls until the DM clicks the "Close Briefing" button. I plan on painting more artwork for these briefing screens over time, so that you will hopefully have many options in the future.

Finally, as with most updates, I've added some more placeable items to the encounter maps.

Hopefully you find these updates useful and fun, and as always let me know what changes and additions you would like to see, and let me know of any bugs you encounter.

Cheers

Brian