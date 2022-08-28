 Skip to content

MENTAL update for 28 August 2022

Fix for police heat system and some other small fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Police heat system is fixed, no longer will there be unkillable cops that stand still
  • Fix in the police chasing behavior
  • Lighting & fog adjustments
  • Lowered the number of corner spawners
  • Slight performance boost

