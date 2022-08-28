- Police heat system is fixed, no longer will there be unkillable cops that stand still
- Fix in the police chasing behavior
- Lighting & fog adjustments
- Lowered the number of corner spawners
- Slight performance boost
MENTAL update for 28 August 2022
Fix for police heat system and some other small fixes
